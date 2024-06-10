Two BJP workers stabbed during victory procession in K’taka district

Bengaluru, June 10 Two BJP workers were stabbed during a victory procession in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The procession was being taken out on Sunday night to celebrate the NDA government's coming to power at the Centre and the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

The communally sensitive coastal district was tense on Monday following the incident, which took place in Boliyaru near Bantwal town in the district.

The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Harish and 24-year-old Nandakumar, both residents of Boliyaru.

They were standing and witnessing the victory procession when a group of 20 to 25 miscreants on bikes, who were following the procession, suddenly attacked and stabbed them.

Krishna Kumar from Innoli was also beaten up by the group. The incident occurred soon after the procession passed by a mosque in Boliyaru.

Both victims are currently being treated at a private hospital in Deralakatte, and one of them has undergone minor surgery. Doctors have stated that they are out of danger. A case has been registered within the Konaje police station limits, and the police have launched a hunt for the attackers.

BJP leaders and activists gathered at the hospital and condemned the incident after visiting the victims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor