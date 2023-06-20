Two bogies of express train decouple in West Bengal's Dalkhola: Railway officials

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 : Two bogies of Lohit Express train travelling from Guwahati to Jammu got decoupled in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday, railway officials said.

However, there were no reports of any injury, officials said.

"The detachment between coach B1 (10th from the engine) and B2 (11th from the engine) happened at 4.30 pm near Dalkhola. The coaches were reattached and services resumed at 4.55 pm. There are no reports of any injury," railway officials said.

Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident occurred in Odisha's Balasore, which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people.

