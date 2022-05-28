Two brothers shot at during robbery bid in Bihar

Patna, May 28 Two brothers were shot at by unidentified robbers in Bihar's Katihar district late on Friday night.

The victims run a Customer Service Point (CSP) centre in Navrang Madanpur village. The police said that the victims were returning home with the cash which was collected during the day.

"The victims named Karan Karmakar and Amit Karmakar were intercepted at Navranga Jayram Chowk under Salmari police post and the bag containing the cash was snatched from them. When the brothers resisted, the armed robbers fired at them from close range," said an official of Salmari police post.

"The victims informed their relatives and the local police about the incident. They were immediately admitted in the sub-divisional hospital Barsoi for treatment. They are out of danger," he said.

"We have alerted the district police about the incident. The police checking has been increased and the accused will be arrested soon," he added.

