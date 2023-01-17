Two cheats nabbed from Bihar, Rs one cr recovered from their possession: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two men from Bihar who used to collect data from Google search, then select the targets, send them messages and then call the target to lure them to deposit the money into bank accounts by offering them irresistible offers.

The accused have been identified as Chandan Kumar Bhuiyan, 25, and Gopal alias Satyam, 25. Police said that they have also recovered more than Rs one crore from the possession of the accused.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that on September 22, 2022, the complainant, a cement trader of South Delhi, received a message on his mobile that on the purchase of 2000 or more bags of Ultra-tech cement, he would get a preferential rate of Rs 300 per bag.

After 2-3 days, the complainant dialled the same mobile number and receiver introduced himself as Shankar Purohit, Senior Sales Manager of Ultra-tech Cement Limited and acknowledged to have the offer sent to him.

"Thereafter, Shankar made various Whatsapp calls to the complainant on his mobile phone and induced him to purchase large quantities of Ultra-tech cement under the promotional scheme, wherein, if a person purchases cement in huge quantities, this promotional rate will be applicable," said the Special CP.

"During the said calls, the accused person shared his bank account details of SBI Branch of Andheri East, Mumbai with the complainant. When the complainant informed the alleged person that he did not have a GST number on which the said Shankar stated that goods would be supplied when the complainant obtained the GST number. Accordingly, the complainant applied for a GST Number. In the meantime, the alleged person insisted to make some advance payment to avail the promotional offer given by Ultra-tech Cement Limited," said the Special CP.

A total of Rs 57.50 lakh was transferred to a bank account given by Shankar to the victim.

"On November 22, 2022, the complainant received GST number and contacted Shankar on mobile phone, who informed that he was suffering from Covid and would give him details in a few days and switched off his phone. Sensing something fishy, the complainant contacted UltraTech Cement Ltd head office and learnt that no such person worked in their company and a fraud has been committed with him," said the official.

During investigation, the police, on the basis of technical inputs and local enquiries, duo was nabbed from Nawada and Nalanda in Bihar and Rs 1.01 crore in cash along with several SIM cards, mobile phones, ATM cards, passbooks, and other documents used in the commission of crime were recovered.

The official said that Bhuiyan is the main conspirator of this cyber cheating and fraud and he used to collect data from google search, select the targets, send them messages and then call the target to lure them to deposit the money into hired bank accounts by offering them irresistible offers.

"Gopal is pursuing B.Sc. from Nawada and he used to arrange SIM cards, bank accounts, etc. He used to withdraw money after the Bhuiyan used to induce the target and convince him to deposit the amount into his account," the Special CP said, adding that investigation is going on to trace the other victims and for the arrest of other associates involved in crime.

