Two Class 11 students fire at classmate with licensed pistol in Gurugram, detained

Gurugram, Nov 9 In a shocking incident, two Class 11 students allegedly shot at their classmate using a licensed pistol belonging to the father of one of the accused at a posh housing society in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a 17-year-old student, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while both the accused have been detained by the police.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Central Park Resorts in Sector 48 when one of the accused called the victim to an apartment rented by his father.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused attacked the victim following a quarrel that had taken place earlier. All three teenagers are students of a school, which is located near the housing society.

In her complaint filed at the Sadar Police Station, the victim's mother stated that the main accused, whose father's pistol was used in the incident, had called her son several times asking him to meet. Initially, the victim refused but eventually agreed after repeated insistence. The accused then arrived at the victim's home to pick him up.

When they reached the rented apartment, the victim reportedly found another friend of the accused already present. It was then that the main accused allegedly opened fire using his father's licensed weapon, injuring the teenager.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the scene and found that the injured youth had already been taken to Medanta Hospital for treatment.

During the search, police recovered one pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, an empty shell, and another magazine containing 65 live rounds from a box inside the apartment.

A forensic team was also called to the spot for further examination.

A case has been registered in connection with the shooting, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police have appealed to all firearm owners to store their licensed weapons safely and ensure they remain out of the reach of children to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Further details are awaited.

