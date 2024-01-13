Two contractual employees of TN Sewage and Drainage Board die of asphyxiation

Chennai, Jan 13( IANS) Two contractual employees of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) died due to asphyxiation while trying to clean an underground drain at Rajapalayam here.

The deceased were identified as John Peter( 32) , a sanitary worker and Govindan( 35) , an engineer of the TWAD.

A senior officer with TWAD while speaking to IANS said that the incident occurred when John Peter opened the lid of an underground drain on a main road, lost consciousness due to posionous gas from the sewer and fell into the drain.

Govindan tried to save him but he also fell into the drain.

The onlookers alerted police and fire personnel who reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were sent to Rajapalayam government hospital for post-mortem.

Rajapalayam North police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Local people said that the workers, who enter the drains, do not use any protective gears while entering the underground sewers.

The local people also said that both Peter and Govindan were also not wearing any security equipment while entering the sewer.

