Two cops arrested for keeping liquor bottles inside police station in Bihar

Patna, Nov 28 Two policemen have been arrested while Digha police station SHO has been suspended after the officials seized liquor bottles kept in a barrack of the Digha police station.

“The SHO Rampreet Paswan was suspended with immediate effect while two policemen have been arrested and a FIR has been lodged against four other police personnel,” Patna Central City SP Vaibhav Sharma said.

He identified, the four policemen against whom FIR has been filed, as sub-inspector Phool Kumar Choudhary, home guard constable Rajesh Kumar, home guard constable Chandan Kumar and home guard constable Surendra Kumar.

The two arrested policemen have been identified as Phook KUmar Choudhary and Rajesh Kumar.

Sharma said that large amount of liquor has been seized from two different places in Digha police station on November 26.

He said that the Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra received information that the seized liquor bottles were kept allegedly by some police personnel in the barrack of the police station.

“We constituted a team and raided the barracks and seized the liquor bottles,” Sharma said.

As per the norm, the seized liquor should be deposited in the Malkhana however but the alleged police team had kept it in the police station.

Officials said that investigation is underway to investigate the alleged links between police and the liquor mafias.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor