Two cops booked in minor girl's elopement case in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 19 Two constables posted at the Saadatganj police station in Lucknow have been booked for elopement of a minor girl from the Talkatora police station limits.

The two were booked on Saturday.

They said one constable has been arrested and sent to jail after suspending him while the investigation is going on into the role of the second constable.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said the two constables, Nakul Kumar and Mohd Hakim have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363/366 for elopement of a minor girl.

He said Nakul Kumar has been arrested after finding his involvement in the case while the role of Hakim is being investigated.

The ADCP said the girl aged around 13 years, who is a student of Class 8, used to stay in the neighbourhood where Kumar stayed on rent in the Talkatora area.

He said the girl had gone missing on Friday night after which her family members started searching for her and straightway reached Kumar’s rented room as he was suspected of having relations with the girl.

He said that the family members recovered the girl from the constable’s room after which they approached senior police officials and registered an FIR against the two constables. They alleged Hakim of helping Kumar in the girl’s elopement.

