Two cops suspended for abusing people in MP's Jhabua

Bhopal, Jan 2 Two police personnel, including police station in-charge, have been suspended allegedly for cane-charging and abusing people in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district.

The disciplinary action was taken after videos of the incident went viral on social media. Raipuria police station in-charge Anil Bamania in the video is seen cane-charging some people. Also, in an audio clip, assistant sub-inspector Ajit Singh, who was accompanying Bamania, was heard abusing people, said a senior police official.

The incident took place at a square in Raipuria town on Saturday night, about 40 km from the district headquarters Jhabua, following which some people also thrashed the police station in-charge.

The police said that prima facie Bamania appeared to be drunk at the time of the incident. Some of the people also allegedly beat up Bamania, who suffered injuries and later underwent a medical examination.

After taking cognisance of the video, Bamania and Singh were suspended, the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far in this connection.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said after receiving information, two senior officials were sent to the spot.

"Initial information suggested that the police station in-charge was in an inebriated condition. His (Bamania) medical report is awaited. Both the policemen were suspended for their alleged misconduct," Gupta added.

