Two cops suspended for extorting money in West Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Oct 15 Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Mohammad Bazar Police Station in West Bengal's Birbhum district have been suspended following allegations that they were extorting money from truck owners, police said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after a truck owners' association president released a video of policemen "taking money" from truck drivers.

On Tuesday, Birbhum District Truck Owners Association President Anas Ahmed said, "Our truck owners are victims of police extortion and oppression. Such incidents are happening every day. We want this to stop. Otherwise, we will go on a strike."

He alleged that the police seized two sand-laden trucks and demanded Rs 70,000 per vehicle for release, and collected a total of Rs 1,40,000. After that, the Truck Owners Association protested the incident.

Ahmed also held a press conference in Mohammadbazar in Birbhum district on Tuesday and released the video, slamming the police for taking bribes to release stone-laden trucks.

Following the development, Birbhum SP Amandeep said that two videos went viral on social media on Tuesday evening and reached him shortly afterwards. In those videos, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Shafiul Alam and Kiran Mondal, were seen in police uniform taking money from some individuals. Immediately, both officers were suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

The SP said that the police never support such misconduct. A public notice regarding this matter was also posted on the official Facebook page of Birbhum District Police, assuring citizens that strict legal action will be taken against the two officers for their actions.

"The Birbhum District Police has no involvement whatsoever with the money taken by the two officers," said the SP.

