Two criminals on way to commit crime nabbed in Delhi, pistols recovered

New Delhi, Dec 6 Two notorious criminals, who were on their way to commit crime, were nabbed by police in Delhi's Dwarka area, said an official on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Imran, 27, a resident of JJ Colony near Uttam Nagar, Delhi and Vijay alias Bander, 28, a resident of Sitapuri.

Vijay had jumped parole in a 2019 murder case while Imran was found involved in seven cases of robbery, dacoity, theft and the Arms Act registered across the city. Both are also 'Bad Character' of the Uttam Nagar police station, said the official.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on the intervening night of December 4-5, a specific input was received about two criminals, Imran and Vijay, who were carrying illegal firearms and ammunition and were roaming in the area of Uttam Nagar and Bindapur police stations, to commit crime.

"Acting on the input, a police team reached near Machchi Market, Matiyala, Sector-03, Dwarka and a trap was laid down by the team. After sometime Imran and Vijay were seen roaming in the area and they were apprehended by the team," said the official.

During frisking on the spot, two sophisticated pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

