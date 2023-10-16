Two criminals shoot cop in Bihar, gunned down in bid to escape from custody

Patna, Oct 16 In a reflection of the Yogi model in Bihar’s Vaishali district, two accused, who were arrested on the charge of murder of a constable, were killed in an encounter within three hours.

Three bike-borne criminals had opened fire on a police team during vehicle checking at Sarai Bazar near UCO bank on Monday morning.

Constable Amitabh Kumar was shot by one of the accused and died during treatment in the hospital.

After the crime, the police personnel present at the spot managed to nab two of the assailants with the help of local residents. The third accused managed to flee from the spot.

"Our police team was taking the accused to the town police station in the district. While on the way, the accused tried to escape from the vehicle by pushing the cops. They ran away from the police jeep. Our police personnel chased them but as they were running away, we opened fire on them. The accused were taken to Sadar hospital for treatment where they succumbed due to the gunshot injuries," SP, Vaishali, Ravi Ranjan said.

The accused were identified as Satyaprakash and Bittu Kumar, both natives of Gaya district.

Amitabh Kumar, posted at Sarai police station, was checking the vehicles near UCO bank at Sarai Bazar Chowk on Monday. As the three bike-borne criminals approached and were stopped by police personnel, they left the bike and ran away from there. Some of the policemen, including Amitabh Kumar, chased them and one of them opened fire on the police team. Amitabh Kumar was hit by two bullets and collapsed.

His colleagues took him to Sadar hospital where doctors referred him to a private hospital. Kumar succumbed due to his injuries. He is a native of Munger.

