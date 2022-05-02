Two CRPF troopers injured in J&K militant attack

Srinagar, May 2 Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a militant attack in J&K's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that a joint team of the police and the CRPF were conducting area domination in a bullet-proof vehicle in Larmoo area of Pulwama's Tral tehsil when militants attacked them with explosives.

"Two CRPF jawans suffered minor injuries. Our team also retaliated. More reinforcements, along with senior officers, have rushed towards the spot. More details will be shared later," police said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, police sources added.

