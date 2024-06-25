Two cyber criminals with Pak links held in Bihar

Patna June 25 The police in Bihar's Katihar have arrested two cyber criminals who duped people to the tune of Rs 5 crore in the past six months.

The police have also detected a Pakistan connection of the accused duo who were getting a 10 per cent commission for every fraud.

The accused have been identified as Mustak Alam, a resident of Jaukatia village in West Champaran district, and Isha Kumari, a resident of Naurangiya village in East Champaran district. Both were operating from Patna.

Katihar police reached them while probing a cheating case registered at the cyber police station in Katihar in November 2023.

“We were tracking the cyber fraudsters through technical surveillance. They were operating from Patna’s Kadam Kuan locality. Accordingly, we conducted a raid and arrested the accused,” said Saddam Hussain, DSP, Cyber Cell, Katihar Police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having links with Pakistani handlers. They also gave details of more than a dozen Pakistani bank passbooks.

According to the police, handlers from across the border used to send Rs 2-3 lakh to their accounts every day. After withdrawing their share of the money, they deposited the remaining amount in different bank accounts in Pakistan through various mediums. They were in touch with cyber criminals in Pakistan through WhatsApp.

“We have strong evidence against them. We have recovered 16 ATM cards, Rs 8,000 in cash, six mobile phones, six SIM cards, two gold rings, and other items from their possession. Interrogation is underway to collect more information about the entire nexus,” Hussain said.

