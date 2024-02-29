Two cybercriminals arrested in Gurugram for duping people of Rs 10.24 cr

Gurugram, Feb 29 The cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police arrested two criminals for defrauding people across the country of Rs 10.24 crore.

The arrested were identified as Ashutosh and Utkarsh, and there were 2,702 complaints filed against them in various police stations across India.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused, it was found that the accused were involved in fraud across India and so far 142 cases have been registered. Out of these nine cases were registered against them in Haryana, including one in Gurugram. The rest are being pobed, said the officials.

"The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing fraud in the name of providing jobs, buying and selling goods on OLX, liking videos/task-based work on YouTube, and providing jobs," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

The police also recovered two mobile phones and three SIM cards used in the crime.

"Further legal proceedings are under the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested criminals by the Police, " the ACP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor