Two-day conclave of water policy makers in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 13 Lucknow will host a two-day conclave of water policy makers on February 16-17.

The principal secretaries and directors of all states' Jal Shakti departments are expected to attend the programme, which will be led by Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Drinking water and sanitation.

The event will see discussions on policies for conservation of water.

The Uttar Pradesh government will present a paper on its efforts to provide clean drinking water through tap connections to every household.

"All states will present their achievements under the Jal Jivan Mission in their respective states. They will also share the challenges they faced in implementing the policy on the ground. Efforts will be made to bring out a consensus from various sessions and thus a common policy might be brought out for implementation of a nationwide plan on water conservation and water distribution,” the government spokesman said.

Swachh Bharat will also be discussed during the programme.

The event is being organised by UP's Jal Shakti department and will be conducted on seven themes.

The theme for the first session is WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene). A separate session will be organised on challenges and stability of Jal Jivan Mission.

