Two-day Cong 'Nav Sankalp' training camp begins, Rahul Gandhi to participate tomorrow

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh), July 21 The Congress begun its two-day 'Nav Sankalp' camp in the town of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step in its preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the session virtually, contributing to discussions on organisational restructuring and caste census advocacy on the final and second day of the camp on Tuesday.

The session will also synthesise insights from earlier group discussions.

The camp was inaugurated with a flag hoisting ceremony led by State Congress In-charge Harish Chaudhary, State party President Jitu Patwari, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, alongside the Congress Seva Dal team.

The national anthem set the tone for the event, which saw the presence of senior party leaders and a ceremonial tribal welcome for attending legislators.

The camp features 12 sessions designed to equip Congress legislators with strategic, ideological and communicative tools.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath was expected to address the gathering virtually on Monday, focusing on the economic roadmap for Madhya Pradesh.

His session, titled "Future and Economic Policy of Madhya Pradesh," outlined challenges and opportunities in the state's development trajectory.

Congress Media and Communication Department head Pawan Khera is scheduled to conduct a session on narrative-building and media strategy to emphasise the importance of framing the party's ideology effectively in the digital age and countering misinformation.

Former Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Bhagwandev Israni, will speak on a tactical session on confronting the ruling BJP government in the state.

He will give detail on how MLAs can leverage RTI queries, audit reports, and legislative procedures to expose governance failures.

According to a Congress spokesperson, MLAs were divided into groups of ten for focused discussions.

These groups, categorised by Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, and Other Backward Class representation, deliberated on constituency-specific issues and compiled strategic reports.

The second day of the training session will begin with Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Ajay Maken addressing Congress' foundational principles, including constitutionalism, secularism, and inclusive development.

He will also speak on reconnecting with social justice movements.

Later, Congress Social Media Department head Supriya Shrinate will guide party MLAs on digital strategy.

Her session will cover platform-specific tactics for social media platforms X and Facebook, short-form video creation, countering online trolling, and building a compelling digital persona.

The camp, organised just days before the Monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, is seen as a critical moment for the Congress to consolidate its internal strategy and sharpen its public messaging.

With participation from national leaders and subject experts, Congress aims to energise its legislative wing and lay the groundwork for a robust electoral campaign.

