Two-day holiday for educational institutions in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 28 All educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed on November 29 and 30 in view of the state Assembly elections, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said that regular activities will resume on December 1.

Polling in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state is scheduled on November 30.

Since many educational institutions serve as the polling stations, authorities have declared a holiday on November 30 as well to facilitate the arrangements for polling.

The state government has already declared a holiday for all government and private institutions, companies, factories etc.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said he has received complaints that some of the private establishments along with IT companies have not declared holiday to their employees to enable them to utilise their right of franchise to cast vote. He stated that this amounts to violation of section 135 B of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and other labour laws in force.

The CEO requested the Commissioner of Labour to check whether all organisations/companies have granted the holiday on November 30 and if not, initiate stringent action as per the provisions of electoral laws as well as other labour laws in force.

