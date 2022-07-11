Two dead after bus fell in Gujarat's Saputara valley

Ahwa (Gujarat), July 10 On Saturday late evening, a private bus fell in Saputara valley when the driver lost control due to brake failure and tyre burst. Two female passengers died and 48 were rescued.

Dang's Additional Resident Collector Padmaraj Gamit told : "A private bus that started from Surat fell in Malegaon valley near Saputara. Primary information is that there was break failure and tyre burst simultaneously, because of which the driver lost control over the steering and the bus fell into the valley. Two women passengers Reshma Vaghela and Sonal Davda died on the spot."

The officer further said: "Total 48 passengers including bus driver and cleaner were rescued. 23 passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at Samgahan Primary Health Centre and discharged, whereas 25 were admitted at Ahwa government hospital. They were transferred early morning to Surat on their request."

The bus operator Shushil Savaliya had told local media that majority of the passengers were from Honey Park Road in the Adajan area, the accident occurred while they were returning from Saputara. Five buses had started from Saputara and one of them met with the accident.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid condolences to the two women who died in the accident. He was closely monitoring the rescue operation and medical emergency services which had diverted all its ambulances in the nearby area to move injured persons to hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor