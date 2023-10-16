Two dead in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Patna, Oct 16 Two persons died and three others fell critically ill in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Monday after drinking spurious liquor, as per their relatives.

The incident occurred at Maksoodpur village under Hayaghat police station in the district.

A woman who is a daughter of one of the victims claimed that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. but their health deteriorated on Monday morning.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bhukhla Sahani and Santosh Das.

"We have taken my father to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital while two other critically ill patients are admitted in Samastipur district," said a victim's kin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a person named Dinesh Das of Maksoodpur village sold the liquor to the victims.

"Two deaths have been reported in Maksoodpur village. We are investigating the matter. At present, we cannot say anything about the reasons of deaths," Hayaghat SHO Sanjay Singh said.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016. Still, a number of people have lost their lives in hooch tragedies.

