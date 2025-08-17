Two dead, over 200 injured during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 17 The Dahi Handi celebrations held as part of Janmashtami festivities in Mumbai turned tragic with the deaths of two people, though not during the human pyramid formations.

In addition, a total of 210 people were reported injured across the city during the celebrations, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

One of the deceased was identified as 39-year-old Govinda participant, Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhary, who slipped and sustained injuries while attempting to reach a Dahi Handi from a balcony.

The second fatality involved a 14-year-old boy who collapsed while seated in a tempo during the festivities. The boy was suffering from jaundice, but had still joined his team for the Dahi Handi. He was sitting in a tempo; however, suddenly he felt dizzy and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. He was declared dead there.

Civic and government hospital records until 12.30 a.m. showed that 210 people were injured. Out of them, 68 remain under treatment while 142 have been discharged.

At civic-run hospitals, 91 people sustained injuries, with 60 currently receiving treatment and 31 already discharged. ESI hospitals reported 45 injuries, with five still under treatment and 40 discharged, while other hospitals saw 74 injuries, with four under treatment and 70 discharged.

The celebrations also witnessed injuries outside Mumbai. Six were reported in Navi Mumbai, 17 in Thane, and five in the Kalyan-Ulhasnagar region.

Dahi Handi, which is celebrated annually across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, fell on August 16 this year.

Preparations had already begun days earlier, with Govinda teams practising the formation of multi-tiered human pyramids to break the traditional handi.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, was observed across Maharashtra with religious devotion and festive fervour.

Large gatherings of devotees flocked to temples and festival venues, chanting "Jai Govinda" and breaking symbolic handis.

In Virar, massive crowds participated in the celebrations while chants of "Jai Govinda" echoed through the air.

Several Dahi Handi spots were also organised by political leaders and local outfits in Vasai-Virar, where Govindas took part in pyramid formations, while devotees sang and danced to Govinda songs.

The Dahi Handi remains one of the most important parts of Janmashtami festivities in Maharashtra, recreating the mythological episode of Krishna as a child breaking pots of butter hung high above the ground.

Each year, numerous competitions are organised across the state, drawing thousands of participants and spectators who celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with grandeur and devotion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor