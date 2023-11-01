Two dead, seven others missing after boat capsizes in Saryu river in Bihar's Saran

Patna, Nov 1 Two persons were killed and 7 others were missing after a boat capsized in the Saryu river in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Saran DM Amar Samir said that there were 19 people on the boat.

The victims were labourers and they went to the Diara area for the cultivation of vegetables, he said, adding that the accident took place near Matiyar village under Manjhi police station in the district while they were returning home.

"The boat capsized in the middle of the river. There were 19 persons on it and 10 managed to swim out of the river. We have pressed NDRF, SDRF and local divers and managed to fish out 2 dead bodies but 7 persons are still missing,” Samir said.

The officer said that the rescue operation was stopped due to darkness and will resume on Thursday morning.

The rescuers suspect that the toll may rise further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor