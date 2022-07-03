Two Delhi CGHS doctors suspended for favouring certain Pharma company

New Delhi, July 3 Two Delhi Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) doctors have been suspended for allegedly prescribing certain medicines to favour a pharma company, a source said on Sunday.

One doctor of Shahdara CGHS dispensary and another of Dwarka Sector 9 have been suspended for allegedly prescribing the drugs even though the same medicines were available at the CGHS central warehouse at affordable rates, the source said.

Apart from these two, few others are supposed to face disciplinary action for violating the norms.

The action against doctors was taken after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office received a complaint in this connection.

After that, an inquiry was ordered, during which violation in prescribing the medicines was revealed.

