Two detained for bomb hoax at Goa airport

Panaji, Nov 15 Goa Police on Wednesday detained a man and a woman for allegedly creating a bomb hoax during a security check at Dabolim International Airport, which delayed the flight bound for Bengaluru.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told IANS, that Atulkumar Kewat,29, from Madhya Pradesh and Tritiya Jana,29, from Kolkata were detained in the wee hours of Wednesday in this connection.

“Both of them were in Goa for sightseeing and were returning to their respective states,” he said. According to Sheikh, they created a bomb hoax during a security check of an Indigo flight, which was supposed to fly to Bengaluru from Goa.

“The incident occurred around 23.42 hours on Tuesday. These people were waiting for a security check to board the Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight. The man, while standing in a queue, said ‘uske bag mein bomb hai (there is a bomb in the bag).’ We don’t exactly know whose bag he pointed out. But later a fellow passenger informed the security officers about it,” senior police said.

He said that a formal complaint was filed by the Indigo manager and later the man and the woman were detained for questioning.

An offence has been registered under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

