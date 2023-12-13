Two detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans emitting smoke

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were apprehended by the police for staging a protest outside the Parliament building. The individuals, identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), were detained in the vicinity of Transport Bhawan while carrying cans emitting yellowish smoke. Authorities have reported that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

A reported security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, as two individuals entered the House during the proceedings of the Winter Session. Visuals on Sansad TV revealed a man in a blue jacket jumping over benches within the House during the reported security breach. Additionally, images shared by DMK MP Dr. Senthilkumar depicted yellow smoke inside the parliamentary chamber.