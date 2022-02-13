Two detained near technical airport in Jammu
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 01:22 PM2022-02-13T13:22:32+5:302022-02-13T13:30:11+5:30
Two persons were detained near the technical airport in Jammu, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.
Further investigation is underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
