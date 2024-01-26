Two die of electrocution during R-Day event in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 26 Two youth died of electrocution as a tragedy struck the Republic Day function in Telangana's Mulugu district on Friday.

Another youth was injured in the incident that occurred at SC Wada. They came in contact with a live wire while preparing for unfurling of the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day.

The deceased were identified as Vijay (25) and Anjit (35). Another youth Chakri (25) sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka consoled the families of the deceased.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor