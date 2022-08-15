Two die of electrocution while hoisting national flag in T'gana

Hyderabad, Aug 15 Independence Day celebrations turned tragic in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday as two persons died of electrocution while a third sustained injuries.

Police said the incident occurred when the victims came in contact with a live wire while hoisting the national flag at Anand Nagar colony of Indresham village under Patancheru police station limits.

According to the police, the local residents had made arrangements for flag hoisting on Independence Day. However, unaware of the danger, the flag post was installed close to overhead electric wires.

Three persons came in touch with a live wire while hoisting the Tricolour. Anil Kumar (40) and Tirupati (42) died on the spot. Dhanunjay (38) sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor