Two documentaries from Manipur selected for 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival

Manipur’s two documentary films namely Borun Thokchom’s ‘I Rise’ and James Khangembam’s ‘Meiram- The Fireline’ have been selected for the 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation films (MIFF-2022). The festival is organised by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, government of India and will be held in Mumbai from May 29 to June 4. Both the young filmmakers from Manipur have been officially invited to participate at the prestigious festival.

The festival is said to be one of the biggest documentary film festivals in the world.Borun Thokchom’s documentary film- I Rise has been selected at National Competition section whereas James Khangembam’s debut documentary film- Meiram-The Fireline in the International Prism section of MIFF 2022.‘I Rise,’ is a 52-minute Indian documentary film inspired by the real-life saga of a seven-time Asian Championship medalist Laishram Sarita Devi. The film is directed and cinematographed by national award-winning filmmaker Borun Thokchom and produced by Films Division Mumbai. The documentary begins from the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea where Sarita Devi refused to accept her bronze medal after protesting against the match decision and goes on to cover the life of India’s ace boxer. The film was awarded the Best Documentary at the 9th Mumbai Short International Film Festival held in October 2020 in Mumbai.

