Two drown in bid to retrieve footwear from Delhi drain

New Delhi, Nov 7 Two persons drowned when they entered a drain here to retrieve a slipper that had fallen into it, an officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sagar (32) and Bablu (18), both residents of NSA Colony, Vishwash Nagar area.

A senior police official said that on Monday at 7.00 p.m, Sagar and Bablu along with one Golu (18) and Sourabh (19) were sitting beside 'Ganda nullah' near Krishna Nagar metro station and consuming liquor.

Suddenly, a slipper of one of them fell into the drain. "Sagar and Bablu jumped in the nullah to retrieve the footwear and drowned. A PCR call was made in this regard at 9:46 p.m," said the officer.

"The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shahdara, Station House Officer (SHO) Farsh Bazar, Fire Brigade, Cats Ambulance and staff reached the spot and recovered the bodies," said the officer.

