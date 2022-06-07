Two drug peddlers dressed as women nabbed by Noida Police

Noida, June 7 In a bid to pull the wool over cops' eyes, two drug peddlers chose a unique modus operandi to sell drugs, i.e, by 'dressing as women', an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kamal (30) and Atul (32), both residents of village Sakhi in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police.

"We received information regarding some people selling drugs after being dressed as women," Inspector Amit Kumar of Bita 2 police station told .

He said based on the information, a raid was conducted and the duo was apprehended near P 3 roundabout.

The police said they have recovered 1.5 kg of contraband 800 grams of Ganja from the possession of Kamal while 700 grams of Ganja was found in Atul's possession.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested both the accused.

