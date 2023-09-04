Two drug peddlers held in Hyderabad, MDMA seized

Hyderabad, Sep 4 Hyderabad police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized MDMA drugs valued at Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

The Jubilee Hills police, with the help of the Commissioner’s Task Force, apprehended the two accused for illegally possessing, transporting, and selling of contraband narcotic substances.

The accused were identified as Pradeep Sharma alias Kamal Ranaa, a home guard from Rajasthan, and Matamwar Veerendar alias Veeru of Kamareddy district of Telangana.

Sharma, an active drug offender, had formed a gang with Veerendar to sell drugs in areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Hitech City and other areas in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Joel Davis said police seized 215 grams of MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphtamine), Rs 8,500 cash, and two smart phones.

Sharma, working as a home guard, was supplying drugs while Veerendar was a local drug seller.

Veerendar and his other associate Naresh Chowdhary were earlier arrested in MDMA drugs case in the limits of Madhapur Police Station while Sharma was absconding.

The DCP said after release from jail in this case, Veerendar contacted Sharma and asked him to bring the drugs to Hyderabad. Accordingly, Sharma came to Hyderabad with 215 grams of MDMA drug and both were apprehended by police while exchanging the drugs.

The investigation will continue to unearth their network with other local and other state drug dealers, he said.

