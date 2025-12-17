Two drug peddlers with contraband & cash arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 17 Two drug peddlers were arrested in J&K's Baramulla district and contraband and cash recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

"In a continued drive against the drug menace, a police party of Police Post Wagoora, led by DO Wagoora probationary sub-inspector, Sameer Ahmad, established a naka at Mangam Wagoora Crossing at about 2345 hrs on 16/12/2025. “During checking, two suspected persons attempted to flee on spotting the police party, but were apprehended," a police statement said.

The duo was identified as Abdul Qayoom Lone, son of Ghulam Hassan Lone, resident of Kalantra Bala and Suraj Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh, resident of Sheikhpora Kreeri.

"On their personal search, contraband substance (heroin-like) weighing 8 grams and 2 grams, along with cash amounting to Rs 22,500 and Rs 500 respectively, was recovered. In this regard, FIR No. 90/2025 U/S 8/21-29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kreeri, and further investigation is in progress," the statement added.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the support system of terrorism in the UT.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers, and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

After obtaining court orders, the J&K Police has also been attaching properties created out of drug smuggling and unlawful financial activities as part of the punishment to discourage such activities and rid society of the drug menace.

While these operations are carried out by police and the security forces in the hinterland, the border in J&K is guarded against infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from across the border, by the army and the BSF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor