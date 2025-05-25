Two electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 25 In two separate incidents, two persons, including a young child, were electrocuted to death in southern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, following heavy rains and gusty winds that disrupted power infrastructure across the region.

In Kadanganeri village near Alangulam in Tirunelveli district, a five-year-old girl was electrocuted after accidentally touching a live electric pole. The child, identified as M. Jenimithra Rani, a kindergarten student, had been staying with her grandparents. She was playing near a field close to her house, along with a friend, when she came into contact with the pole.

Jenimithra died on the spot. Her playmate, identified as Prithisha, also suffered a severe electric shock during the incident. She was rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition remains critical.

The Uthumalai Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Jenimithra’s body was sent for postmortem as part of the investigation.

In a separate incident in Kanyakumari district, a 75-year-old man was electrocuted after stepping on a snapped live wire in Andoor near Kulasekaram. The victim, identified as Krishnan, had reportedly stepped out of his house on Saturday morning when he unknowingly came into contact with the wire lying on the ground. He died instantly. The power cable is believed to have snapped during heavy rain and strong winds that lashed the region on Friday night.

Several such cables were reported damaged across the district.

Kulasekaram Police have registered a case and sent Krishnan’s body for postmortem at the government hospital in Kulasekaram.

The twin tragedies have raised serious concerns about the safety of exposed electrical infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season.

Locals have demanded immediate inspections and repairs by the electricity department to prevent further accidents. Authorities are yet to comment on whether maintenance lapses contributed to the fatalities.

