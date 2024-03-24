Two Elephants Clash at Kerala's Arattupuzha Pooram Festival, Causing Panic (See Video)

Elephant is large in size; it is considered to be a very peaceful animal. But, when an elephant gets angry, no one dares to go near it. Currently, a video from a Kerala temple is going viral on social media. In which two elephants are seen clashing with each other. The incident took place during the Arattupuzha festival of Thrissur in Kerala.

According to information received, Arattupuzha Pooram festival was going on in Thrissur, when suddenly two elephants started fighting. One of the elephants attacked the other, and the other retaliated strongly. Interestingly, when these elephants started fighting, some people were also sitting on the elephants. Suddenly the elephants collided with each other in the temple causing chaos among the people. Everyone started running for their lives.



Watch the video:-

Kerala: A video of an elephant going berserk and attacking another elephant at the Tharakkal temple festival has emerged on social media. The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday when the elephant, Guruvayur Ravikrishnan, carrying the 'Ammathiruvady' deity, lost control… pic.twitter.com/fr2mkGTYWd — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2024



The video of this incident which happened around 10:30 on Friday night is going viral on social media. Some devotees were slightly injured in this incident, fortunately there was no loss of life. After some time staff in that temple calmed both the elephants by taking them away from each other. Many have wondered why the elephants suddenly started fighting. It is speculated that one elephant may have considered the other as its rival.