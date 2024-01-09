Two ex-AMU students arrested by UP ATS for IS links

Lucknow, Jan 9 Two former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, were arrested by the UP ATS for their alleged links with IS, said officials on Tuesday.

The two were arrested on Monday. “The duo was identified as Amas a.k.a. Faraz Ahmed, 22, resident of Aligarh, and Abdul Samad Malik, 25, resident of Sambhal,” said the UP ATS spokesman.

Amas was arrested from Aligarh while Malik was nabbed in Sambhal earlier.

ATS officials said they had received intelligence that some people were carrying out anti-national activities by claiming allegiance to IS. After confirming this information, an FIR under various IPC sections was registered against them on November 3, 2023.

Prior to the duo’s arrest, seven other accused were arrested and booked under UAPA Act and sections of the Arms Act.

According to ATS, the two accused, along with their previously arrested associates, were preparing an IS module in Aligarh Muslim University and adding other people to it.

They were allegedly planning to execute a major terrorist activity by hatching an anti-national plan.

“Abdul Samad Malik surrendered before the court. The ATS team activated the intelligence system and arrested Faraz in Aligarh,” the official added.

According to police, Faraz had graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and took the entrance examination for MBA in 2023 while Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing Master’s in social work from AMU.

“The arrested accused will be presented before the court and further legal proceedings will be initiated,” said police.

