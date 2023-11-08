Two facilities to reduce stubble burning in 40,000 acres in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 8 Compressed biogas developer EverEnviro Resource Management Private Ltd on Wednesday signed off-take agreement with Torrent Gas to be facilitated by GAIL India Ltd to reduce stubble burning in 40,000 acres of fields in Punjab, a major cause of smog over the Delhi NCR.

As per the agreement, signed under CGD Synchronisation scheme, the biogas will be produced by company’s two facilities in Sangrur and Patiala.

Each plant is slated to daily produce approximately 15 tonnes per day of compressed biogas or bio CNG and is capable of utilizing over 40,000 metric tonnes of paddy residue annually.

Collectively these plants have the capacity to produce over 25,000 tonnes fermented organic manure annually.

