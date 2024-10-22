Two foreign terrorists possibly involved in Gagangir attack, says J&K L-G

Jammu, Oct 22 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said that possibly two foreign terrorists were involved in the Gagangir terror attack.

“According to an initial investigation, two people with masks covering their faces, both possibly foreign terrorists, entered the mess of the company constructing the Z-Morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire. Seven people were killed and four injured,” L-G Sinha said on Monday in Jammu.

The Lt Governor added that both the terrorists reportedly infiltrated from the Bandipora area of North Kashmir. "They are being tracked and will be neutralised,” he said.

Officials said that the terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Z-Morh in Ganderbal district returned to their camp late in the evening.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the security forces have been given instructions and full freedom to track down and eliminate the perpetrators of the heinous act.

On Sunday terrorists attacked unarmed, innocent civilian workers of a private company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Seven people, including six non-local workers and a local doctor, were killed in the attack and four others were wounded.

Pakistan-based terror outfit ‘TRF’ (The Resistance Front) later owned responsibility for the dastardly attack.

The attack on civilian workers engaged in building an important infrastructure project that would benefit the local economy and bring employment for the locals has been widely condemned.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti and many others have unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack.

Ex gratia relief has been sanctioned by the J&K Lt Governor in favour of the victims and the private company, APCO has also sanctioned relief to the next of kin of the victims.

