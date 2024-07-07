Two found hanging in Pilibhit's villages

Pilibhit, July 7 The bodies of a minor boy and a woman were found hanging in two different villages in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

The boy reportedly lost Rs 500 in gambling, and the woman allegedly faced dowry harassment.

Both incidents are under investigation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sumit Kumar, 17, from Pipra village in Sungarhi area, was discovered hanging in his home after being reprimanded by his mother.

Locals said Sumit had stolen Rs 500 from his father, Radhey Shyam, and lost it in gambling.

SHO Pawan Pandey said the body has been sent for an autopsy.

In Purva Basantapur village in the Neuria area, meanwhile, Neeraj Devi,30, was found hanging. The police spokesman said that Neeraj had been facing dowry harassment.

