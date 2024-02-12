Two gangsters arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 12 Rajasthan Police on Monday said that its Anti-Gangster Task Force team carried out an operation in Sikar district and arrested two active operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara and Vikram Gurjar alias Vikram Bamarda gang, who were planning to murder a history-sheeter.

Police said that huge quantity of illegal weapons was also recovered during the operation.

Additional Director General of Police Crime and Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Dinesh MN said that police had information about possibility of gang war in Sikar district.

“Some anti-social members from Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara and Vikram Gurjar alias Vikram Bamarda gang were roaming around with illegal weapons with the intention of killing history-sheeter Omprakash Samota alias OP,” ADG said.

He said that the miscreants coming in a Bolero were chased late on Saturday night with the help of the police station.

“The team surrounded and caught the miscreants Boduram Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar. However, their accomplice Sardar Gurjar (23) and Rajkumar Gurjar (22) escaped taking advantage of the darkness of the night,” the ADG said.

He said that two illegal pistols, three magazines, two cartridges of 7.65 mm, five cartridges of 12 bore have also been recovered from the accused.

“A case has also been registered under the Arms Act in Khandela police station against the accused. A team has been formed and searches are being carried out to nab the absconding criminals,” he said.

