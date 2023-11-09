Two girl students get locked in Lucknow school, rescued later

Lucknow, Nov 9 Two girl students, including one with a physical disability, got locked inside a school in Lucknow.

The teachers at the Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya Rajkiya Girls Inter College failed to notice them in the classroom on Wednesday.

The district inspector of schools, Rakesh Kumar, said that principal Ritu Shukla was on maternity leave, and the role of principal was temporarily assumed by another teacher, Kirti Pandey.

An investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those found responsible based on the final report.

The students remained locked inside for several minutes until the teachers returned to open the gate.

This incident is not an isolated one in government schools.

On September 24, a similar incident occurred at a government primary school in the Sisandi area of Mohanlalganj block in Lucknow.

Teachers locked the school and went home shortly after the school day ended, unaware that a student was still inside her classroom, asleep.

In July 2022, 10 teachers, including the headmaster of a government primary school in Hathras district, were suspended for leaving the school and locking the gate while a second-grade student was asleep in the classroom after school hours.

