Two girl students molested inside classroom of MCD-run school in Delhi

Two eight-year-old school girls were allegedly molested by an unknown person inside their classroom in a Municipal Corporation-run school in New Delhi.

"In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class," said Swati Maliwal, chief, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday.

A notice has been issued to the police with the Delhi Commission for Women to take strict action and arrest the accused while the East MCD commissioner has been summoned before the commission.

"We have summoned the Commissioner of East MCD to appear before us and answer the question that how can an unknown person enter the school. What happened to the CCTVs that have been installed?," said Maliwal.

She also alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the girls to forget about the matter.

"When the girls briefed teachers and principal about the incident, they tried to hide it and asked girls to forget about it," she said adding that "an action should be taken against the school principal and class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same."

FIR has been registered into the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

