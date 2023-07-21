Two groups clash in Delhi over old enmity

New Delhi, July 21 Two groups clashed in Delhi's Trilokpuri area over old enmity, hurling stones and bottles at each other. a police official said on Friday.

The official said that the police received PCR calls on Thursday regarding the incident at the17-21 main road

“After receiving the information, ASI Dinesh Kumar and constable Yogesh reached he spot where they met head constable Ajay Yadav, who was patrolling in the area when the two groups started pelting bricks, stones and bottles at each other,.

“Yadav tried to stop the groups, but they also started pelting stones at him,” said the official.

The official further said that the incident spot was inspected by a crime team and the exhibits were lifted as well.

"Two persons namely Nitin Chauhan and Amit also sustained injury in the incident. On enquiry, it was revealed that both the groups have past enmity.

“From the course of enquiry conducted so far, a case under sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC have been registered. No firing or communal angle has surfaced so far,” the official added.

