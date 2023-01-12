Two groups of students clash in Noida university

Noida, Jan 12 A clash has taken place between two groups of students in Amity University.

The incident comes under Police Station Sector 126 of Noida, where a student hit multiple cars with his car, following which the members of the other group badly damaged his car.

The student fled with his car when the police reached the spot. He was later arrested.

A video of the incident has come to light, where the student is seen speeding away despite the presence of police on the spot.

