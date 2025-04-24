Two Gujarat towns observe shutdown to protest Pahalgam terror attack

Sabarkantha, April 24 Two Gujarat towns - Idar and Vadali - observed a spontaneous shutdown on Thursday to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

The attack, marked by indiscriminate firing, has left local communities shaken and furious.

In Vadali, residents took to the streets, chanting slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabad', demanding strict action against terrorism and those behind the brutal assault.

"Emotional reactions pouring in from all corners. In Sabarkantha, people expressed deep anguish, staging demonstrations and urging the government to take decisive action against terrorist elements. The incident has reignited debates around security policies and counter-terrorism measures," sources shared.

Business associations and local citizens joined hands in Vadali to condemn the attack, with many traders voluntarily shutting their establishments as a sign of solidarity with the victims and resistance against terrorism.

Protests and public outrage continue to mount, with many calling for national unity in the face of such violence.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday paid his respects to Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son, Smit Yatishbhai Parmar, residents of Bhavnagar, who were killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The father-son duo, hailing from Nandanvan Society in the Kaliyabid area of Bhavnagar, lost their lives in the tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across the state.

Upon the arrival of their mortal remains late at night, the Chief Minister visited the bereaved family at their residence to offer his condolences in person.

He paid floral tributes before the departed souls and offered prayers for their eternal peace.

The bodies were flown from Srinagar to Mumbai, and subsequently to Ahmedabad via an IndiGo flight, before being transported by road to Bhavnagar around midnight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor