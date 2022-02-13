Two held at IGI for smuggling gold, i-Phones

New Delhi, Feb 13 Two Indian nationals were held at the Indira Gandhi Airport on Sunday for smuggling gold and i-Phones worth Rs 45.89 lakh, official said.

The accused were concealing the gold chains under the high neck T-shirts which they were wearing. The i-Phones were recovered from their luggage.

A senior Customs official said that the duo arrived at IGI T3 from Dubai on Sunday.

On suspicion, they were intercepted and their luggage was checked. The officials said that four gold chains, worth Rs 43.63 lakh, were recovered from them. Apart from this, three Apple i-Phones, worth Rs 2.26 lakh, were also recovered from them .

The gold chains and mobiles recovered from both the persons, whose names were not revealed, were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and they were arrested.

"As per their voluntary statement, total offence value including gold and mobiles comes to Rs 45,89,200," said the Customs official.

Both the accused were taken to a nearby government hospital for a Covid test, and then produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

