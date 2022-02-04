Two held for carrying counterfeit currency in Assam

The BSF and the Assam Police apprehended two men for smuggling fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.03 lakh into India from Bangladesh, said a press release on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, on February 4, personnel of BSF 19 Bn and Assam police carried out an operation and arrested two Indian racketeers with fake Indian currency notes.

The racketeers have been identified as Gullabuddin (22) and Aizul Haque (25), both residents of Dhubri district in Assam.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

