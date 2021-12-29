Two held for gangraping woman in Delhi's Hari Nagar

Two persons were arrested in the Hari Nagar area of the national capital for allegedly gangraping a woman, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday at around 3 am when they received a PCR call. "A team rushed to the spot and found a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted," the officer said.

Another police officer informed that the woman was unable to tell them the exact place from where she was taken in the car and assaulted.

"Also, the victim was not knowing the place from where the accused took her in their car," another officer said.

With the help of a technical investigation, two people were apprehended.

"One of the accused had turned 18 on Monday. Both of them were celebrating his birthday," said a police official adding that the other accused has a criminal background.

"They saw a lonely woman standing in the Sagarpur area. They offered her a lift and took her to the Nihal Vihar area where she was sexually assaulted. The accused left the woman and fled the spot. Later a PCR call was made in this regard," police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor