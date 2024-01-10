Two held for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Jan 10 The police have arrested two persons in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl on January 3 and later making video of the act viral on social media.

Police teams are carrying out raids for the arrest of the third accused in this case.

Station Office (SO) Maniyar Mantosh Singh said that the girl was raped on January 3 and the accused made the video of act viral on social media on January 6, following which police swung into action.

Based on the complaint of the survivor’s mother, an FIR was lodged against Irshad Ansari, Dhruv Singh and Sonu Thakur under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape) of IPC and under POCSO Act.

The SO said adding that Irshad and Dhruv have been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court. Search operation is underway to nab Sonu.

During initial investigation, it came to light that minor girl was kidnapped by Irshad from a village in the Maniyar area on January 3 and taken to an isolated place, where he raped her.

Dhruv made a video clip of Irshad’s act while Sonu made it viral on social media.

