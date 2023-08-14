Two held for murder of Odisha woman in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 14 The boyfriend of an Odisha woman, who was found dead in a car in Vrindavan Colony last week, has been arrested for the murder of the woman, said police on Monday.The two were arrested on Sunday and have been identified as Vishnu Kumar Dwivedi and his aide Anuj Kumar Gupta a.k.a Sooraj Gupta, both of Kanpur. Both have confessed to their crime.

The prime accused, Vishnu, in his confession told police that he was married to a woman from Kanpur and also had a girlfriend before the marriage. He met the victim a few months back and both came close to one another.

The Odisha resident woman came from a poor family. Her parents had to borrow money to reach Lucknow on police call to identify the body, said the police.

Vishnu said the victim came to know of his marital status and about his second girlfriend and this was a reason for bickering between them. He said he and the girl had regular fights on the issue and he was fed up with her.

On August 9, the day of the incident, he invited his friends to take part in the party he had thrown on his birthday, said SHO, SGPGI, R.R. Singh.

He and his friend Anuj got the victim to take swigs which they gave her in abundance. After she was stone drunk, they strangled her to death and then put the corpse in a car which they abandoned in the thickets near an overhead water tank in sector 19 of Vrindavan Colony and fled the scene, said the police.

The car belonged to one Ravindra of Delhi and the police are yet to find how the car was in possession of Vishnu who took an Express train from Charbagh to flee to Dhanbad but was nabbed.

